Mayor Adams approached by unruly passenger in viral video: ‘F--- you!’

A woman recorded herself hurling obscenities at NYC Mayor Eric Adams onboard a flight this week.

In the video, Mayor Adams is seen sitting in the middle seat next to aides, appearing to nod as the woman goes off.

"Yeah? F--- you! You support the genocide in Palestine. There are homeless people all over New York. You’re always partying! You don’t actually care about the citizens of New York," —

Adams told Good Day New York Thursday, that he "was not going to participate in that," and claimed the woman might have been dealing with mental health issues.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a news conference in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Expand

"I enjoy circuses, but I'm not gonna be the clown in someone else's," he said.

Conservative influencer Collin Rugg shared the clip on X, noting it came from TikTok, where the original poster shared it with a caption stating, "New York mayor Eric adams spotted flying back from a weekend in Miami (Monday 4/22).

The New York Post reported that the mayor’s office stated that Adams was visiting Miami for a Monday conference and that he had traveled to the city the previous Sunday only to return Monday evening.

"Are you Eric Adams?" she asks as she inches closer to the mayor.

Adams appears to nod, to which the woman then launches her tirade.

A man sitting to Adam’s left could be seen standing up and attempting to block the passenger from getting too close to the mayor.

Relentless and determined, the woman continues to blast Adams for being out of town while there are major issues to be dealt with in his city.

"Why are in you in Miami?" she asked, adding, "You know that people are being arrested there. People are homeless in New York. People cannot afford food. You keep cutting the education budget, so you can fund the police!"

Passengers could be heard telling the passenger she is holding up the line. The video ended with her walking down the aisle toward her seat.

Mayor Adams responds to unruly passenger

"Listen, when you did 22 years in this city as a police officer and people call your name and do all sorts of things to disrupt you. I'm like one of those guards at the British Embassy or consulate. You know, you just stand there," Adams told Good Day New York.

Adams said that if he had taken further action, the woman would have been removed easily, but claimed the woman seemed to be disturbed.

"They want to disrupt you. They want you to go to their level and listen. I'm not stooping to the level," Adams said.

"We're in a generation now where everyone wants to do something as disruptive as possible, so they can post online and go viral," Adams added.

Fox News contributed to this report.