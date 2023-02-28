Tyler Flach sentenced for stabbing death of Long Island teen

This was an incredibly senseless murder." — Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly

A Long Island man convicted of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old high school student in Oceanside has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, authorities announced.

Tyler Flach, 21, of Lido Beach, was found guilty of second-degree murder last year in the 2019 stabbing death of Oceanside High School student Khaseen Morris.

"Khaseen Morris was intelligent, friendly and had a smile that could light up a room," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said. "The young man was only 16 years of age and had recently transferred to a new high school, where he was making friends."

Tyler Flach, 21, was convicted of stabbing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris to death in an after-school fight on Long Island in 2019.

According to authorities, Flach and his group exited his vehicle on Brower Avenue back on Sept. 16, 2019 around 3:45 p.m. and attacked Morris and several of his friends during an after-school fight outside a strip mall.

During the altercation, Flach stabbed Morris in the heart, and his heart stopped beating, authorities said.

"The defendant, angry that Morris had walked a girl home, organized a group and went to a local strip mall with the intention of attacking Morris." — Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly

Morris was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau, where he later died. He had recently transferred schools and had only attended the high school for around 10 days before the incident.

Flach surrendered to police two days later.

"Tyler Flach stabbed Morris in the chest and took the young man’s life. This was an incredibly senseless murder and I thank our prosecutors, the Nassau County Police Department detectives and the jurors who sat on this trial, for carefully reviewing the evidence," Donnelly said.

Along with murder, Flach was convicted of gang assault and weapons possession relating to the death of Morris. He was also convicted of assault in the third degree for breaking the arm of another teenager.

Co-defendant Haakim Mechan was sentenced last week to three years in prison with three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted gang assault in the second degree.