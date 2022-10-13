Opening statements begin in Tyler Flach murder trial

Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of 21-year-old Tyler Flach, who is accused of stabbing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris to death in an after-school fight in 2019.

Morris' family and friends held back tears as they remembered the teenager, an Oceanside High School senior who prosecutors say was viciously and fatally attacked during a pre-arranged brawl at an Oceanside strip mall.

"It’s not an intentional murder case." — Ed Sapone, Tyler Flach's defense attorney.

"He had a light that just couldn’t be dimmed," said Khaseen’s sister, Keyanna Morris. "He was a ball of brightness and joy."

Prosecutors say Flach stabbed Morris in the heart during the fight.

RELATED: Wounded teens hid on Rep. Lee Zeldin's property after drive-by shooting

Now a panel of 12 jurors will determine whether Flach is guilty of murder.

While prosecutors say Flach's intent to killed was "crystal clear," Flach's defense attorney, Ed Sapone, explained to jurors that Flach acted recklessly, his intention wasn’t to kill.

"During a bunches of punches with a knife in hand, very sadly, one pierced the heart," he said. "It’s not an intentional murder case."

Morris’ family say they’re hopeful justice will prevail.

"He’s a monster and monsters deserve to stay behind those bars," Keyanna said.

The trial is expected to last about two to three weeks. Prosecutors say they plan to call about 20 witnesses. If found guilty on the murder charge, Flach could face 25 years to life behind bars.