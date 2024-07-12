Shooting in Tompkins Square Park, leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Two men were shot inside Tompkins Square Park Friday morning, according to police.

Police say a 74-year-old man was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A 44 -year-old man was also shot in the back but remains in stable condition.

The motive of the attack is still unclear.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Violence near Tompkins Square Park

FOX 5 has previously reported on safety concerns in the area of East 14th Street not too far from Tompkins Square Park.

There, residents have raised concerns about unsafe conditions, including the constant presence of homeless and mentally ill individuals.

Residents say that the city must make a decision on whether they want to clean up the area.

Featured article

A deadly triple stabbing in the East Village in June helped to expose the ongoing issues in the area.

In the stabbing caught on video, Alejandro Piedro, 30, of East New York, Brooklyn, is seen launching an unprovoked attack on a 52-year-old woman.

Piedra, seen wearing a bandana, a tan shirt, and a dark cape, wields a sharp object in his hand.

The video shows Piedra attacking a female victim, stabbing her even as she is on the ground on her back. The woman kicks and attempts to fight him off, before a man in a yellow shirt jumps in to help her fight off the attacker.

The man is then seen being stabbed six times around his neck and shoulder by Piedra.

Neighbors and residents in the East Village say they are deeply troubled by the violent incident, but not surprised.

In March, two innocent bystander were shot inside Tompkins Square Park.

The victims were a 53-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, after a man started firing his gun during an argument.

According to reports, two men were arguing and one started to fire "four or five" shots.

The city wants the Supportive Interventions Act passed for more clarity on the current state law to have the ability to involuntarily remove and hospitalize individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others.

So far this year, the city has involuntarily removed 2,800 people to connect them to resources, but they claim they'd be able to expand their reach.

The city says the state's legal standard for involuntary hospitalization is "often interpreted too narrowly, denying desperately needed treatment to those who are not demonstrably violent or suicidal, or engaging in blatantly dangerous conduct," Adams said.

But the city admits, improvements won't happen soon.