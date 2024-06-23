Three injured after stabbing in East Village: NYPD

article

Three people were injured in a stabbing in the East Village on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, police responded to a 9-1-1 call about multiple people stabbed near Avenue A and East 14th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man who had been stabbed in the neck, a woman who had been stabbed in the back, and a man who had been stabbed in the leg.

All three were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The man stabbed in the neck and the woman stabbed in the back are both in critical condition.

The man who was stabbed in the leg is reportedly in stable condition.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, and police say a sharp cutting object was also recovered.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.