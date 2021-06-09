Expand / Collapse search

Days later and MTA bus remains stuck in Brooklyn brownstone

Prospect Lefferts Gardens
MTA bus remains partially in building

An MTA bus that crashed into a brownstone in Brooklyn remains there two days later.

NEW YORK - The MTA bus that slammed into a townhome in Prospect Lefferts Garden, Brooklyn on Monday is still sticking out of the building. 

Turns out, it can’t be moved until crews figure out how to stabilize the building. 

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, construction crews started building an exterior structure to protect the townhome from collapse.

Questions still remain on what exactly happened. 

Brooklyn bus crash

A bus crashed into the facade of a townhouse in Brooklyn. City inspectors are concerned about the structural integrity of the building.

"I went to work this morning and was shocked it was still there," said one neighbor. 

 And it appears so were many others, who couldn’t help but snap pictures of the MTA bus in the early morning hours Wednesday. 

"I didn’t expect it to be here still," said one woman. 

It happened Monday afternoon, an out-of-control MTA bus jumped a curb and slammed through the front of a home. All 16 people on board suffered minor injuries, including the driver.

"It’s a big machine and going to take a lot of work to remove it," said an onlooker. 

 "We’re going to protect the house," said a construction worker on the scene. 

 The MTA will now be investigating the bus data recorder, footage from the bus, surrounding buildings and speaking with the bus driver. 

The president of MTA buses says there is no indication of mechanical failure.