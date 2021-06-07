Bus slams into Brooklyn townhouse

article

An MTA bus and a pickup truck apparently collided, sending the bus crashing head-first into a townhouse in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The bus slammed into a townhouse on the corner of Lincoln Road and Bedford Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens just before 2 p.m., officials said.

EMS personnel treated at least 14 people at the scene, the FDNY said.

Video shared on Citizen.com shows a damaged black pickup truck next to the bus, which came to a stop in the facade of the building. The video shows significant damage to several windows and the stonework on the house.

A bystander is heard on the video saying that this isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into the building.

Inspectors and engineers from the Department of Buildings responded to check the structural integrity of the house, a department spokesperson told FOX 5 NY.

This story will be updated.

