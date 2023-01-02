Twitter users name NYC's best subway stop

New Yorkers on Twitter have declared the city's best subway stop is in Brooklyn.

An online contest launched by Sunny Ng, a software engineer from Williamsburg named the Smith-Ninth Streets Station in Gowanus as the city's best subway station.

The contest was set up as a bracket, similar to March Madness, matching up some of the city's most beloved subway stations to see which one is the best.

It took nine rounds of voting to whittle things down from 424 stations, all the way down to #1.

But why Smith-Ninth Streets? Well, much of it has to do with the gorgeous views of Manhattan afforded by the station.

Smith-Ninth Streets is above ground and the station, which serves the F and G trains, is the tallest transit station in the world.

"I always really liked public transit," Ng said of why he started the survey. "There's a bunch of really passionate people on Twitter about public transit, and so I wanted to do a fun bracket."