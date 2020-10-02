article

With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule the days before he tested positive for the coronavirus, attending rallies, private fundraisers, a presidential debate, and hosting events at the White House.

The president was accompanied on two of his trips by aide Hope Hicks, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus after feeling ill and isolating herself on Air Force One on the way back to Washington after a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Trump, Hicks, and various members of the Trump family flew to Cleveland together for the presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden. Both men were tested ahead of the debate and stood behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They did not wear masks during the faceoff.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One to travel to a campaign rally in Middletown, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks cheers during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. White House aides William Russell, center, and John McEntee watch. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Middletown, Pa. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during a news conference at the White House, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence to speak about coronavirus testing during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hold hands on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

First lady Melania Trump, from left, President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, and Jill Biden stand on stage after the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Expand

Well wishes for Trump from top critics after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters as he arrives at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House social media director Dan Scavino, left, wears a face mask as he accompanies President Donald Trump, right, aboard Marine One as they depart from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport to attend a fundraiser at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)