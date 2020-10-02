Gov. Murphy urges attendees of Trump Bedminster event to quarantine

article

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's fundraising event in Bedminster on Thursday to self-quarantine and get tested for coronavirus after the President and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Tammy and I send our best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy and complete return to good health," said Murphy in a state from the governor's office. "If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it's that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus."

The President departed from the White House and then stopped at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland before the final leg to Trump National Golf Club where the private fundraiser was held.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Trump announced via Twitter early Friday morning that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus and would begin to quarantine.

"Tonight, (at)FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted.

Advertisement

Trump's positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 200,000 people nationwide.

"The contact-tracing process is underway. We urge everyone who attended yesterday's event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested," said Murphy.

To find a testing site near you, visit https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.