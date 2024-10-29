2024 election update: Trump faces MSG backlash, Harris caught on hot mic, latest polls | Oct. 29

With Election Day 2024 just a week away, former President Donald Trump is still facing backlash from comments made by guest comedians at his campaign event on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on a hot mic admitting to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer that her campaign is struggling to connect with male voters, as most polls indicate a razor-thin race.

Today, Harris will hold a rally in Washington, D.C., while Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania during this final stretch.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 7 days from today.

Harris and Trump are tied at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from Emerson College (Oct. 26)

Harris has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos (Oct. 27)

CBS/YouGov released a poll on Sunday showing Harris leading Trump 50% to 49% with a margin of 2.6 percentage points. According to data from the political polling website 270toWin (Oct. 23)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will give her closing remarks at a rally at the Ellipse in the nation’s capital, where around 20,000 attendees are expected. This location holds importance because of its closeness to the White House and its connection to the events of January 6.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 27: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at The Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center on October 27, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With less than 2 week Expand

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will host a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He will also hold a roundtable discussion with Mike Huckabee in Drexel Hill before returning for another rally in Allentown.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump holds a rally at the McCamish Pavillon on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia on October 28, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post vi Expand

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Election Day 2024 is just a week away, and Long Island could play a key role in deciding which party controls Congress.

Home to about three million people, it’s become a battleground despite being in deep-blue New York, according to the Associated Press.

