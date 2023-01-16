Tributes to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held across tri-state area

Events across the area celebrated the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on the national holiday named in his honor.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music held a program in honor of MLK Day on Monday, celebrating the beloved civil rights leader's legacy in both musical performances and in speeches.

"We can't go through a ritualistic moment of acknowledging the life of Dr. King if we're not going to use this moment to uplift it during the time that we have the baton," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at Monday's event.

First observed as a federal holiday in January 1986, MLK Day is recognized as a day of service, with emphasis placed on volunteering and community empowerment.

This year marks the 37th time BAM has held the event honoring King.

King was assassinated on April 4, 1968. If he had lived, he would have turned 94 this year.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who was also at Monday's even, told attendees that a day of service should not simply be a one-day event.