Tri-state residents clean up after major flooding in New York, New Jersey

There are still flooded streets and partially submerged cars in Newark and in sections of Queens after Monday's rainfall.

The storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn.

Jennifer Bernhardt is dealing with sewage backing up through her toilet. She said her basement is destroyed.

"We still got about 4 to 6 inches of sewage. We're standing in it," Bernhardt told FOX 5 New York. She has lived here for about 20 years.

She said a $52 million project started in 2019 by the city to fix flooding problems is not working.

"You call up your insurance company, they'll say it's a flood. You call up flood insurance. They'll say it's sewage backup. DEP will say it's not their fault." — - Jennifer Bernhardt

In the Bronx, Aminta Almanzar felt her apartment shaking and then there was a boom.

"It was an explosion in the back of the building. The edge of the houses in the back. They just came down," she told FOX 5.

A retaining wall collapsed in the back of an apartment building, apparently the result of the torrential rainfall.

The city buildings department evacuated most of 2085 Valentine Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Reyna Reyes went live on Facebook with video of the damage after the collapse.

"The red cross is helping us to move to the hotel for 2 nights then the manager of the building is going to send us to another apartment building… he says for 2 to 3 weeks," said Reyes.