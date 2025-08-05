Trains resume Brooklyn subway station stop after massive marquee collapse

article

The Brief A subway station in Brooklyn Heights reopened Tuesday morning. The closure came after a massive marquee collapsed, blocking the station entrance. Trains 2 and 3 are once again stopping at the Clark Street subway station.



Great news for New York City commuters - a busy subway station in Brooklyn Heights is back open after a marquee collapse forced its closure.

What we know:

The 2 and 3 trains have resumed making stops at the Clark Street subway station as of early Tuesday morning.

The reopening comes as the Department of Building concludes their investigation into a marquee that collapsed outside the historic Hotel St. George on Henry Street Sunday morning.

The collapse blocked one of the only ways in and out of the Clark Street subway station, which sees more than five thousand riders on a normal weekday.

Luckily, no one was injured by the concrete and steel marquee, which officials say was heavy enough to kill anyone standing underneath.

Dig deeper:

City officials say the owners have already been cited for failing to maintain this structure.

The Department of Buildings released the following statement regarding its preliminary findings:

"Engineers found the collapsed marquee had completely corroded supports, posing a serious safety risk. A second marquee at the building is also unstable, forcing us to close both subway entrances until emergency repairs are made."

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release the final results from their investigation, including the cause of the collapse.