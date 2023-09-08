Train derailment near Queens Village causes delays for commuters

Penn Station around rush hour is normally full of the masses on the move but Thursday afternoon during rush hour, we caught commuters stuck at a standstill.

"Usually my train is on track 20. I walked through I didn’t see it. I’m like what’s going on?" —

The MTA reported a train derailed while carrying concrete ties to a site west of Jamaica scheduled for track work…

Luckily, there were no injuries, and that train wasn’t carrying any passengers but the timing of it was bad news for commuters, on the hustle home limited with options.

"I could take another train, but it’s like half an hour from where I live," one commenter from Long Island told FOX 5.

The MTA cancelled 11 of 159 east bound peak trains while others are delayed up to 20 minutes.

Westbound services experiencing the most impact with only one train per hour.

The MTA posted those service changes to Babylon, Hempstead, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches

The on-the-fly adjustments with little to no notice were inconvenient for rail riders in their own rush-hour rhythm.

"You know New Yorkers we get a schedule, and we stick to it. I ain’t get nothing.They should alert you. I shouldn’t have to be checking every time I leave work to make sure it’s supposed to be running it’s 287 dollars gone," said the rider.

Riders commuting in and out of the city Friday morning should keep an eye on the LIRR’s website for updates.