Derailed LIRR work train disrupting evening commute

The derailment of an equipment train on the Long Island Railroad near the Queens Village station is causing extensive delays and cancellations for the evening commute.

QUEENS - A derailed work train is causing major delays and cancelations for the evening commute.  

The train partially derailed at the Queens Village Station today after 10 a.m.

The MTA said the train was carrying concrete ties to a site west of Jamaica for scheduled track work.

No-one was injured, and the train was not carrying any passengers. 

11 of 159 eastbound peak trains will be canceled as a result this evening, while others will be delayed up to 20 minutes.

As of 5 p.m., westbound service will see the most disruption with only one train per hour servicing the Port Jefferson Branch, the Ronkonkoma Branch, the Oyster Bay Branch, and the Hempstead Branch.

Extremely limited westbound services from those branches will run from Hicksville. 