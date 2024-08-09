Track NYC flight delays, airport ground stops, transit alerts as Debby looms
NEW YORK - As former hurricane Debby is forecast to slam NYC with severe storms, air travelers and commuters alike are bracing for massive delays and headaches.
Travelers at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports should expect departure delays from 45 minutes to an hour and growing, according to FlightAware. LaGuardia is also reporting long arrival delays.
New York City's official emergency notification system issued a travel advisory for Friday for the heavy rain and potential flash flooding, particularly during the evening commute.
NJ Transit is already experiencing delays on some lines due to downed trees in overhead wires.
The storm, approaching from the east, promises to bring periods of heavy rain, severe isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and dangerous rip currents. A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey and New York.
Are there delays or cancelations at NYC-area airports?
Check the status of each airport below:
A summer storm passes over the Delate Airlines terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport on June 30, 2024, in the borough of Queens, New York City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
LaGuardia Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
Newark Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
JFK Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
Road Closures
NY roads closed
- Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NY.
NJ roads closed
- Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NJ.
CT roads closed
Track local train delays
Click on the following links to check train statuses and delays for the following agencies:
- NYC subways (MTA)
- MTA Bus Time
- LIRR (scroll down to "Active service alerts")
- Metro-North (scroll down to "Current service alerts")
- NJ Transit
- Amtrak Northeast Alerts (via X)