Track NYC flight delays, airport ground stops, transit alerts as Debby looms

As former hurricane Debby is forecast to slam NYC with severe storms, air travelers and commuters alike are bracing for massive delays and headaches.

Travelers at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports should expect departure delays from 45 minutes to an hour and growing, according to FlightAware. LaGuardia is also reporting long arrival delays.

New York City's official emergency notification system issued a travel advisory for Friday for the heavy rain and potential flash flooding, particularly during the evening commute.

NJ Transit is already experiencing delays on some lines due to downed trees in overhead wires.

The storm, approaching from the east, promises to bring periods of heavy rain, severe isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and dangerous rip currents. A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey and New York.

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

JFK Airport status

NY roads closed

NJ roads closed

CT roads closed

