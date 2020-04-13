Tornado Watch ends for New Jersey

article

The National Weather Service has taken down a Tornado Watch that it had issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren, New Jersey.

The watch was in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday but the NWS canceled the alert early. The watch meant the conditions could be favorable for the development of a tornado. It does not mean a tornado is imminent.

High Wind Warning was posted for much of the New York City region until 7 p.m. on Monday. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible as a front moves through the area. Winds from the South could be sustained at 25 to 40 mph.

Thousands of customers across the state lost power Monday due to winds knocking over trees and power poles. Monmouth and Ocean counties were among the hardest hit by power outages.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

The front could also bring thunderstorms. Rainfall in many areas could reach up to four inches in some areas on Monday.

