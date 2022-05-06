Dogs kill woman investigating dog attack, Beauty queen dies, Panic at L.I. mall: Top stories of the week

article

A pack of dogs kills a woman investigating a dog attack, a 100-year-old New Jersey man runs a race, and a man is sued after a man working on his car at the dealership dies in a tragic accident. These were among the top stories that interested you the most in the past week.

1. Police arrested an Alabama dog owner after a pack of dogs attacked and killed a state employee investigating an earlier attack by the same dogs.

Brandy Dowdy (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

2. World War II veteran Lester Wright celebrated his 100th birthday and ran the 100-Meter Dash the next day at the Penn Relays.

100-year-old New Jersey native and World War II veteran Lester Wright runs in the Penn Relays.

3. Kailia Posey, a star of the reality pageant show, ‘Toddlers and Tiaras,' has died, her mother announced. She was 16 years old. Her family says she died from suicide.

Kailia Posey, a star of the reality pageant show, ‘Toddlers and Tiaras,' has died, her mother announced. She was 16 years old. (Instagram)

4. Panicked shoppers scrambled out of the Roosevelt Field Mall last Sunday after police say a large fight broke out, causing shoppers to flee. It happened just before 4 p.m. According to the Nassau County Police Department, the fight happened in front of the Victoria's Secret near the Macy's, causing shoppers to flee.

5. A man takes his car for an oil change and gets sued - after his car was involved in a deadly accident killing a worker while at the dealership after he left.