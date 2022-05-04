Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey died by suicide, report claims

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Kailia Posey, a star of the reality pageant show, ‘Toddlers and Tiaras,' has died, her mother announced. She was 16 years old. (Instagram)

Kailia Posey, a star of the reality pageant show, ‘Toddlers and Tiaras,' died by suicide, according to a new report from TMZ.

Toddlers and Tiaras" star Kailia Posey tragically took her own life at the age of just 16, her family said in a statement. "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

Washington State Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that they are conducting a death investigation involving a minor at Birch Bay State Park. Authorities would not confirm that it is related to Posey's death.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," Marcy Posey Gatterman had previously posted on Facebook.

Posey Gatterman shared photos of her daughter including one with her dressed in white and angel's wings.

Posey was a popular member of the TLC show, Toddlers and Tiaras, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The show brought viewers behind the scenes of the competitive world of child beauty pageants. The show also launched the career of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Posey's family has set up a Whatcom Community Foundation fund to "help get much needed resources to students in crisis."

Posey had continued with pageants after the show. In a post from February, Posey shared a photo of herself following her second-runner-up win at a beauty pageant.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).