'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dead at 16

Kailia Posey, a star of the reality pageant show, ‘Toddlers and Tiaras,' has died, her mother announced. She was 16 years old.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," wrote Marcy Posey Gatterman on Facebook.

The cause of death was not clear. There were unconfirmed reports Posey was in a car accident in Las Vegas.

Posey Gatterman shared photos of her daughter including one where she is dressed in white and has angel's wings.

Posey was a popular member of the TLC show, Toddlers and Tiaras, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The show brought viewers behind the scenes at the competitive world of child beauty pageants.

In a post from February, Posey shared a photo of herself following her second-runner-up win at a beauty pageant.