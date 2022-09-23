Swipe right on your fur-ever friend: Tinder teams up with shelters for National Dog Week

One of the most popular dating apps in the U.S. is teaming up with animal shelters to help singles find new matches — and shelter dogs find their fur-ever homes.

In honor of National Dog Week, from Sept. 18-Sept. 24, Tinder users are able to upload an adoptable shelter dog as one of their dating profile photos.

Tinder users can view and like the Rescue Matches profile cards in their Tinder card stack or visit rescuematches.com and pick their respective region.

After they find the profile card or visit the website, they can upload a photo that will be filtered to include an available dog’s image, location and adoption details.

Central Islip, N.Y.: A young beagle mix is among the dozens of dogs awaiting adoption at a new Town of Islip animal shelter in Central Islip, New York on October 29, 2021. (Photo by John Paraskevas/Newsday RM vis Getty Images)

The following shelters are participating, but the feature is available to all Tinder users in the U.S.:

According to Tinder, "Dog Lover" is one of the top 10 most popular interests added to profiles. A recent survey found that 60% of users say they’re more tempted to match with someone who has a dog in their profiles pics.