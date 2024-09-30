Tim Pearson, aide to Mayor Eric Adams, resigns

Tim Pearson, one of Mayor Eric Adams' closest aides, has resigned.

"As I look ahead to the next chapter of my life, I've decided to focus on family, self-care, and new endeavors," Perason said in a letter to Mayor Adams. "I have decided to resign, effective Friday, October 4, 2024."

"Tim has had a long career in both the public and private sectors, where he has spent over 30 years keeping New Yorkers safe. We appreciate Tim’s decades of service to this city and wish him well," said Fabien Levy, the Deputy Mayor for Communications.

The resignation is the latest in a string of scandals and resignations that have hit the Adams administration, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban stepping down from his post on September 12, the Mayor's Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg stepping down on September 15, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan saying he would resign at the end of the year last week, and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks saying he would step down at the end of the calendar year.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.