TikTok Chef Chris Cho prepares Korean egg fried rice

Philadelphia native Chris Cho is a Korean chef who's been professionally cooking for more than 10 years. As the owner of two Korean restaurants, he is used to serving more than 300 customers per day.

Before he was a chef, Cho worked in digital marketing which gave him the skills to be a full-time creator of his brand. Even more significantly, he learned what it meant to make the content experience more meaningful for an audience.

Cho spends a great deal of time on social media connecting with and creating for more than two million followers.

"Food is not just about how it tastes, it's about how it looks," says Cho.

One of his signature recipes is Korean egg fried rice. He shared tips for making the perfect rice.

"I call this the 10-10-5-rule. I go high heat for 10 minutes. Once it starts boiling, I go medium heat for ten minutes and five minute low high heat," says Cho.

The star says he gets millions of views when he posts videos of rice making.

For Korean fried rice, it takes one bowl of rice to one bowl of the added ingredients.

"You scramble to eggs and put it to the side and then put it in. You don't want a soggy egg, right?" says Cho.

