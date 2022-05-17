TikTok star A Cook Named Matt prepares tacos with beef short ribs

Called "The Most Fun Chef to Watch on TikTok" by Forbes, A Cook Named Matt (aka Matt Broussard) is inspiring millions to Experiment with Flavor.

Broussard has nearly five million followers on TikTok, 200,000+ subscribers on YouTube, and 500,000+ on Instagram.

After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu, Broussard started his culinary career in the kitchens of famed Seattle chef and restaurateur, Tom Douglas.

He credits his culinary skills to the years spent across Douglas’ 15 restaurants and the women in his life – his mother, grandmother, and aunts.

"My style- if I had to pin it down- it's a mix between fancy and trashy," said Broussard. "Somewhere, fine line in there."

The Seattle resident who hails from Texas, loves American cheese, hot dogs and SPAM.

"I'll eat it. I don't care what's in it. It's delicious!" said Broussard.

If you're short on time and looking for a faster version, try using an Instant Pot.

"It allows you to do this in 20-30 minutes," added Broussard.

