Thomas Valva trial: Angela Pollina guilty on all counts in 8-year-old boy's death

article

A jury has found Angela Pollina guilty on all counts for her role in the death of Thomas Valva, an 8-year-old boy on Long Island who died after being forced to sleep in his family's freezing garage.

Pollina's conviction comes after Valva's father, former NYPD officer Michael Valva, was convicted of murder for Thomas' death.

RELATED: Prosecution says no one called 911 until they had to in death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva

Prosecutors had said that Pollina, Michael Valva's former fiance, had worked together with the ex-cop to torture Thomas and his brother, both of whom are on the autism spectrum because they struggled with incontinence.

Pollina's attorney had attempted to argue that she never intended for Thomas to die.

RELATED: Angela Pollina admits she was 'evil' at murder trial in Thomas Valva's death

On Wednesday, Pollina admitted she was unaware of the frigid temperature inside the garage and said that she had been "evil" when she agreed to banish Thomas and his brother to the garage.

Pollina now faces 25 years to life in prison. She is expected back in court for sentencing on April 11.