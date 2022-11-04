Former NYPD cop found guilty of killing son

article

Former NYPD officer Michael Valva has been found guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son.

Michael Valva, 40, allegedly forced his 8-year-old son, Thomas, to sleep in an unheated garage in below-freezing temperatures in January 2020, leading to the child's death.

Valva was found guilty on all charges against him, including the highest charge, second-degree murder.

He faces 25 years to life in prison.

An investigation by authorities had revealed evidence of alleged physical abuse and neglect by Valva and his then-girlfriend, Angela Pollina, between September 2017 and January 2020, including reports from the East Moriches School District alleging that on numerous occasions, Thomas and his brother arrived at school hungry, cold, soiled, or marked with scratches, bruises, and cuts.

This guilty verdict will not bring back 8-year-old Thomas, who suffered immense cruelty at the hands of his father, the same person who was entrusted to protect, provide and unconditionally love Thomas and his older brother Anthony," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. "While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas back, we are satisfied with the jury’s decision."

Sentencing is set for December 8.