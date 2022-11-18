Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

From Disney to laughs to football, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT: Dave Matthews Band returns to Madison Square Garden.

(Photo credit: DMB/MSG)

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Jerry Seinfeld returns to the Beacon Theatre for the first time since February 2020. And if you can't make it this weekend, Seinfeld is kicking off a new set with a monthly four-show residency at Beacon Theatre.

(Photo credit: Netflix)

ALL WEEKEND: Worlds collide with Disney on Ice presents Frozen & Encanto at UBS Arena on Long Island.

(Photo credit: Disney on Ice)

ALL WEEKEND: The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes kicks off at Radio City Music Hall.

(Photo credit: MSG Entertainment)

SUNDAY: The New York Giants play the Detroit Lions at 1p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Also, explore the history of the Great White Way, and experience the making of a Broadway show, at the Museum of Broadway, which just opened its door this week.