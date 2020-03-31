The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for March 31, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

8:20 AM: A child has died of coronavirus in New York City.

7:33 AM: OEM Commissioner Deanne Criswell reiterates an announcment from Mayor Bill de Blasio that the city is actively looking into converting hotels into temporary hospitals.

6:53 AM: Here are snapshots of the number of cases in NY, NJ and CT:

6:10 AM: Students haven’t been on the campus of St. Thomas Academy in Minnesota for three weeks, but one teacher is working hard to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Since the students have been doing distance learning for the last couple of weeks or so, Westlake decided to use the 3D printers in the school's innovation center to make face shields. The shields are then donated to local healthcare workers and first responders who say personal protection equipment is in short supply.

5:39 AM: Using virtual reality, a video released by the George Washington University Hospital showed the lungs of a 59-year-old male patient with COVID-19, and the damage depicted is not something to be taken lightly.

In a podcast for GW University, Dr. Keith Mortman walked listeners through the moment the infected patient first began to develop symptoms to the horrifying devastation the novel coronavirus caused to the patient’s lungs.

