The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for March 30, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

7:00 AM: Watch FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York' at this LINK: https://www.fox5ny.com/live

6:59 AM: A message of gratitude from 'Good Day New York' co-anchor Rosanna Scotto:

5:58 AM: Spain has 85,000 coronavirus cases, becomes 3rd nation to surpass China in infections after the US and Italy.

5:26 AM: USNS Comfort is expected to dock at Pier 90 later today..The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship is staffed with 1,200 doctors, nurses, and medical personnel. Check out this preview:

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/navy-hospital-ship-coming-to-new-york-but-not-for-a-few-weeks

(LIVE BLOG MARCH 29, 2020)