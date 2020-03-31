NYPD to receive influx of personal protective equipment

article

The NYPD is set to receive an influx of personal protective equipment to help keep officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York CIty Police Foundation has purchased 150,000 masks, 150,000 gloves and 150,000 packets of hand sanitizer that willl be given to the department, announced the NYPD Tuesday.

SONY corporation has also donated 150,000 masks.

“This equipment will help keep our officers physically safe," said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "But beyond that, it sends them a clear message - that their unwavering commitment to protecting people is deeply appreciated. Amid all the challenges of this crisis, I’m struck by all the ways it has brought out the best in New Yorkers. On behalf of the entire NYPD family and the city we serve, thank you for the generous gift to the men and women in uniform.”

The donations will be distributed by the NYPD's Quartermaster Section which monitors the department's inventory and requests.

The NYPD is seeking donations to help in the continued fight against the pandemic.

Three officers have lost their lives to the highlly contagious disease. Through Monday, 824 uniformed members and 106 civilian members of the department had tested positive for the coronavirus. Almost 5,200 uniformed members were out sick on Monday. That is more than 14% of the uniformed workforce.

For others who would like to contribute to the Foundation please go to https://www.nycpolicefoundation.org/donate/.