Field hospital being constructed in Central Park due to coronavirus

A field hospital was being constructed in Central Park on Sunday to deal with the influx of patients in New York City hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mt. Sini Hospital is working with the relief group Samaritan's Purse to build the temporary facility. It will have 68 beds.

Samaritan's Purse set up and has been operating a similar respiratory care unit in hard-hit Cremona, Italy.

The group is sending dozens of disaster relief specialists, including doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel to the city. It was unclear when patients would be brought to the facility.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. It was founded in 1970.