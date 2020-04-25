The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 25, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

10:54 AM: With New York City at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and its native-born among those offering crucial information to the nation in televised briefings, the New York accent has stepped up to the mic — or maybe the megaphone.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/new-york-accent-takes-center-stage-in-pandemic-response

9:03 AM: From the NYC Office of Emergency Management:

Keep yourself and others safe by staying home. Remember: If you must go out, stay 6 feet apart from others and wear a face covering.

8:47 AM: Federal prosecutors say that two women have been charged in a robbery at a San Francisco Walgreens, where they coughed on store employees while not wearing masks. On April 6, Carmelita Barela, 36, and Rosetta Shabazz, 32, both of San Francisco, allegedly stole $92 in merchandise from the store at Franklin and Post streets.

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/2-women-charged-by-feds-for-walgreens-robbery-coughing-on-employees

