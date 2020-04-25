Nonprofits helping under-served communities in need during the coronavirus pandemic

Somos Community Care, a network of 2,400 physicians caring for almost one million patients in under-served communities in New York City is working hard to help provide care and food for those New Yorkers in need of assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hispanic community in particular has been hit hard by the pandemic, as many Latinos live in multi-generational homes.

So to assist, Comos set up a phone number (1-833-SOMOS-NY) where residents can call and receive medical attention and education on COVID-19 in different languages, no matter their immigration status.

Somos has also set up free drive-thru testing sites that are now testing over 1,000 patients a day, with new sites coming to Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Aside from giving the community the medical attention it needs, Somos Community Care is also providing free meals, partnering up with World Central Kitchen and the Maestro Cares Fundation, founded by Mark Anthony, to serve more than 2,500 meals a day, six days a week.