The latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic for April 18, 2020

FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

9:30 AM: Members of the Delaware National Guard and different medical groups at a hospital in Wilmington blew off some steam with a coordinated dance break.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/national-guard-healthcare-workers-take-a-dance-break

8:50 AM: During the pandemic, dinner and a movie from a bygone era is making a comeback in a California restaurant parking lot. “It’s like a drive-in, it’s a great idea,” said San Bernardino resident Karla Ruiz.

MORE: https://www.fox5ny.com/news/restaurant-offers-old-time-movie-and-dining-experience

(APRIL 17, 2020)