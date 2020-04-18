National Guard, healthcare workers take a dance break

article

Members of the Delaware National Guard and different medical groups at a hospital in Wilmington blew off some steam with a coordinated dance break.

The first responders cranked up the music and pulled off the line dance in the prone position. The push-up style and side-to-side moves kept the group on their toes, hands and elbows.

The coordinated medical collection is staffing the alternate care site at Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children. The care site is accepting non-COVID patients and local hospital overflow.

