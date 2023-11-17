Thanksgiving weather forecast for NYC: Here's what to expect before, after Turkey Day 2023

New York City is expected to see dry, and colder conditions for Thanksgiving, but a coastal storm is expected to threaten the travel for millions across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said while Thanksgiving should be dry, the days leading up to it could feature wet weather.

Here's a day-by-day guide for the days leading up to the holiday.

Pre-Thanksgiving weekend storm

"The rain that we’ve been tracking this week across the Gulf Coast – that could be the originator of a big problem for the Northeast this weekend," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

As two systems combine, we're looking at the potential for widespread rain, gusty winds and snow developing, the FOX Forecast Center warned. Depending on the low's track, some places along the coast could see a couple of inches of rain.

The storm will be mostly a rainmaker. Winds will be blustery, and the combination of rain and wind could snarl some air traffic at major Northeastern hubs.

"It’s all about placement and how close that low-pressure area gets to the coast," Merwin said.

The weather forecast gets no calmer for Thanksgiving week, as the FOX Forecast Center is watching the potential for multiple storms to impact the U.S. next week, bringing a wide range of impacts.

Across New York City, temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-50s. Sunday will also see windy conditions.

Monday

Temperatures in New York City will drop once again, this time into the mid-40s.

Tuesday/Wednesday

Later in the week, another system will dive south out of Canada, bringing a blast of cold air along with it, which could lead to snow for most of the Great Lakes region, with some in the form of lake-effect snow. This system is then expected to swing into the Northeast just in time for Thanksgiving, threatening to bring 2 to 3 inches of rain, Mike Woods forecasts.

Rain may be widespread across New York City. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving will likely be a cold and dry day. Expect a high of 45, low of 35.

Find more updates on this story at FOXWeather.com.