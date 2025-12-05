Mayor Eric Adams’ executive orders sparks pushback from Mamdani over transition plans

The Brief Mayor Eric Adams signed two new executive orders—one targeting discrimination against Israel in city investments, another directing NYPD to evaluate protest limits near houses of worship—moves that sharply conflict with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s positions. The actions came just one day after their meeting at Gracie Mansion, underscoring escalating tensions as Mamdani prepares to freeze rents and end homeless encampment sweeps. Adams dismissed suggestions that he’s trying to box in his successor, declaring, "I’m not going to disappear. I have a job to finish."



Tension between New York Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani showed little sign of easing this week, even after the two sat down at Gracie Mansion in an effort to steady the transition.

"I want the mayor to succeed, but I’m not going to disappear. I have a job to finish." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

The strain only deepened as Adams signed two new executive orders that Mamdani sharply opposes, prompting the question of whether the timing was intended to sandbag his successor.

SKIP TO: Mamdani, Tisch latest

What we know:

A day after the meeting with his successor, Adams signed two executive orders that immediately drew pushback from Mamdani’s camp.

Adams' executive orders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: NYC Mayor Eric Adams attends the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Expand

One prohibits the city from making investment decisions that discriminate against Israel, a move at odds with Mamdani’s support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

Another order authorizes police to establish protest zones around houses of worship, a response to a November demonstration in which about 200 protesters marched through the city shouting slogans such as "Globalize the intifada."

Asked whether the timing of the measures was intended to box in the incoming administration, Adams rejected that suggestion.

'I’m not going to disappear'

"I want the mayor to succeed, but I’m not going to disappear. I have a job to finish," Adams said.

"I have not landed the plane on the aircraft carrier and said, ‘Mission accomplished.’ I have more stuff to do. Now, if the incoming administration wants to reverse them, that is on their watch."

Mamdani said Adams is free to issue orders during his remaining weeks in office, but vowed to review each one once he takes over.

"Then we will be taking a look at every single one once we actually enter into City Hall," he said.

Mamdani's transition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: New York City Mayor-elect speaks during a press conference on November 20, 2025 in New York City. Mamdani held a press conference on his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and what he plans to discuss Expand

Even before taking office, Mamdani has already pledged to end homeless encampment sweeps, a key component of Adams’ approach to street homelessness. A 2023 report by City Comptroller Brad Lander found that only three of more than 2,300 homeless New Yorkers swept up in encampment crackdowns ultimately secured permanent housing.

"If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success," Mamdani said.

The mayor-elect also addressed comments from Benjamin Tisch, the brother of Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has agreed to remain in Mamdani’s administration. Benjamin Tisch recently called Mamdani "an enemy of the Jewish people." Mamdani said the commissioner apologized to his team.

"I look forward to being a mayor for each and every New Yorker, including Jewish New Yorkers," Mamdani said.

Jessica Tisch, in a statement, said she understands the fear within the Jewish community and believes Mamdani will honor his commitment to serve all New Yorkers.

When does Mamdani take office as NYC mayor?

Mamdani will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026, succeeding Mayor Eric Adams.

Transition planning is already underway, with his team expected to outline cabinet appointments and early policy priorities in the coming weeks.

As he prepares to take office, Mamdani faces mounting expectations from supporters and skeptics alike — all watching to see whether his ambitious promises can withstand the political and fiscal realities of running New York City.