Adams and Mamdani meet for first time as transition begins

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met for the first time on Tuesday, spending about an hour together as the transition of power in New York City begins to take shape.

FOX 5 NY’s Morgan McKay confirmed the meeting, which took place at Gracie Mansion.

The New York Post reports that Adams was expected to hand over his transition document during the sit-down to help ensure a smooth handoff to the incoming administration.

What we know:

The Post also reports that Adams intends to make the case for continuing certain initiatives he believes have been effective over the past few years.

Mamdani has previously said that, while he and Adams had not met face-to-face until now, their teams had already begun coordination.