Hate crime suspect who bit off victim's fingertip arrested: Cops

The NYPD says they arrested the man wanted in a vicious attack on an Asian man in Hell's Kitchen.

Lloyd Revell, 38, was taken into custody on Thursday at 7:35 a.m. Police list his address as 725 10th Avenue, the same address as the Skyline Hotel which has been used as a homeless shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be charged with a hate crime.

On Tuesday, Revell repeatedly punched a 48-year-old man in the face and yelled, "Go back to your country," police said. Revell then bit his victim's fingers, severing a fingertip, added police.

Revell was last seen heading north on 11th Avenue.

Emergency Medical Service responded and brought the battered victim to Mount Sinai West to be treated for cuts to his forehead, the severed fingertip, and a swollen eye, authorities said.

The NYPD released video footage from a security camera in the area of the attack that shows the attacker walking briskly along a sidewalk. The man in the video is shirtless and appears to be holding a red garment.

In response to a spike in bias incidents and hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers , the NYPD created the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force , stepped up uniformed and undercover patrols , and formed a civilian panel to review incidents where bias may not be obvious.