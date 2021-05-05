‘You don't belong here' - Asian woman attacked on subway

article

The NYPD is searching for a female suspect in connection to another possible anti-Asian attack in New York City.

According to authorities, the victim, a 50-year-old woman was sitting aboard a southbound D train in Brooklyn around 4:15 p.m. on April 19 when the suspect approached her and said, "Get off my train, you don't belong here," before slapping the woman in the bac of her head with an open hand.

The victim was uninjured and got off the train at the 9th Avenue and Atlantic Avenue station. The suspect is believed to have gotten off at the same station.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The suspect is described as a woman, roughly 18 years old, standing 5'5" tall and weighing 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green sweater and a face mask.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters