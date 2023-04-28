Suspect stabs subway rider with ice pick in unprovoked attack: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a subway rider was stabbed with an ice pick in an apparently unprovoked attack earlier this month.

According to authorities, the victim, a 38-year-old man, and a 43-year-old man were standing on the northbound J train platform at around 4:15 a.m. at the Crescent Street train station in Cypress Hills on April 19.

Police say the suspect approached the two men and, apparently unprovoked, stabbed the 38-year-old man in the stomach with an ice pick.

The suspect then followed both victims with the ice pick before fleeing on a northbound J train.

The victim went to Interfaith Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. The 43-year-old man was uninjured.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as a man around 35 years old with a dark complexion, standing roughly 6' tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers, and was carrying a white knapsack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.