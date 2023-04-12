18-year-old fatally stabbed on Brooklyn subway; suspect arrested

The NYPD has arrested a man they said fatally stabbed an 18-year-old boy on a subway in Brooklyn.

According to police, Mark Smith, 25, is charged with manslaughter, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of Isaiah Collazo, of Staten Island.

It happened last Thursday around 11:30 p.m. as a northbound ‘D’ train pulled into the 4th Avenue and Pacific Street station.

Police found Collazo with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Collazo was on the train when a dispute began with Smith. That's when they said Smith allegedly stabbed Collazo before fleeing.

The arrest comes after a 17-year-old boy was killed, and another was injured, after a shooting earlier this week inside a subway station in the Bronx, police said.

It happened Monday around 10 p.m. inside the Burke Avenue and White Plains Road station in the Allerton section.

According to police, the two 17-year-old boys were each found suffering from gunshot wounds.

NYPD on scene of the shooting. (FNTV)

One had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, arm and shoulder, while the other had a gunshot wound to his hip, police said.

Both were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where the first victim, identified as Kymani Woods, was pronounced dead. The second was listed in stable condition.