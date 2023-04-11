Teen killed, another injured in Bronx subway station shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and another was injured, after a shooting inside a subway station in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

It happened Monday around 10 p.m. inside the Burke Avenue and White Plains Road station in the Allerton section.

Burke Avenue and White Plains Road subway station. (FNTV)

According to police, the two 17-year-old boys were each found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One had multiple gunshot wounds to his head, arm and shoulder, while the other had a gunshot wound to his hip, police said.

Both were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where the first victim was pronounced dead. The second is listed in stable condition.

NYPD on scene of the shooting. (FNTV)

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification.

There are no arrests at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Mayor Adams, NYPD Commish Sewell and MTA Chair Lieber boast of drop in subway crime

According to the latest crime stats from the 47th Precinct, murder is down more than 71%, and transit crime dropped by more than 83% compared to this same time last year.

Officials had gathered back in March at the Barclays Center Train Station to discuss the issue of crime in the city's subway system.

Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and MTA Chair Janno Lieber descended the stairs of the station to announce some good news to New Yorkers: transit crime had dropped by over 9% last month compared to last year, marking the second consecutive month that crime has declined in the subway system.

To combat subway crime, the NYPD had added more than 1,200 officers to patrol the subway as part of a program called Cops, Cameras, and Care.