Suspect in NYC subway feces attack out of jail

The suspect accused of striking a woman with feces at a Bronx subway station is now out of jail after being re-arrested in connection with a separate hate crime incident.

Frank Abrokwa, 37, was arraigned on charges from the subway attack earlier Wednesday and was released without bail.

However, he was then re-arrested after being identified as the suspect in an anti-Semitic attack that took place in Brooklyn in September.

In that case, he was given supervised release, which the Brooklyn DA's office says is the highest restriction they could have asked for.

There have been a series of high-profile crimes in the subway system as officials try to convince people to go back into the mass transit system.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to take on the rise in crime on New York City's subways, by deploying specialized teams to provide services to people experiencing mental health issues or homelessness across the city, along with adding more NYPD officers to the trains to keep riders safe and several other changes.

"We are going to ensure that fear is not New York's reality," said Adams at a launch event for the new initiative.