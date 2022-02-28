NYC subway feces attack investigated

Police in New York were investigating a very disturbing subway attack in which a woman was struck in the face and the back of her head with human feces.

The NYPD says it happened last Monday at the 241 St.-Wakefield Subway Station in the Bronx.

The woman was sitting on a bench on the subway platform. A man walked down the platform and when he got to the 43-year-old, he raced over to her and started the unprovoked attack.

He repeatedly smeared her as she tried to cover herself.

The man then walked away and has not been caught.

The man was wearing dark clothes, a baseball cap, and was carrying a bag.

A man was stabbed to death in the same subway station in December.

There have been a series of high-profile crimes in the subway system as officials try to convince people to go back into the mass transit system.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to take on the rise in crime on New York City's subways, by deploying specialized teams to provide services to people experiencing mental health issues or homelessness across the city, along with adding more NYPD officers to the trains to keep riders safe and several other changes.

"We are going to ensure that fear is not New York's reality," said Adams at a launch event for the new initiative.

It includes the following steps:

