Man stabbed to death inside 241st Street subway station

A man was stabbed and killed following a dispute inside a subway station in the Bronx, according to police. Cops were searching for the killer.

The argument broke out at about 12:41 a.m. Monday on the mezzanine level to the No.2 train of the 241st Street subway station in the Wakefield section.

Police responded to a 911 call about the victim who was stabbed in the torso, according to the NYPD.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

EMS rushed the man to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Overnight shootings, slashing add three more victims to NYC's homicide count

The suspect took off from the station before cops arrived. He was described by police as a black male with dreads, a gold and orange jacket, and a red hoodie.

Subway ridership remained well shy of pre-pandemic levels while subway crime was not.

According to numbers to be presented at an MTA meeting Monday, there were 235 major felonies in the subway last month. Compare that to 244 in November 2019, which was before the pandemic.