Man stabbed to death inside 241st Street subway station

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:11AM
Wakefield
A man stabbed another man in the torso during a dispute on the mezzanine level of the 241st Street subway station of the Bronx.

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed and killed following a dispute inside a subway station in the Bronx, according to police. Cops were searching for the killer.

The argument broke out at about 12:41 a.m. Monday on the mezzanine level to the No.2 train of the 241st Street subway station in the Wakefield section.

Police responded to a 911 call about the victim who was stabbed in the torso, according to the NYPD.

EMS rushed the man to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Subway crime crisis

The NYPD said 235 major felonies were reported in the subway system in November 2021. Compare that to 244 in November 2019, which was before the pandemic.

The suspect took off from the station before cops arrived. He was described by police as a black male with dreads, a gold and orange jacket, and a red hoodie.

Subway ridership remained well shy of pre-pandemic levels while subway crime was not.

According to numbers to be presented at an MTA meeting Monday, there were 235 major felonies in the subway last month. Compare that to 244 in November 2019, which was before the pandemic.

Crime stats dispute de Blasio safe city

A man was stabbed and killed inside the 241st Street subway station. It's the latest major crime in the city despite Mayor Bill de Blasio saying the city has never been safer.