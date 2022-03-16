Suspect in gruesome McDonald's stabbing held on bond

The suspect in the gruesome stabbing of a Manhattan McDonald's worker was arraigned Wednesday and held on bond.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, was charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He surrendered to the police on Monday.

The judge set his bond at $150,000 or $250,000 for a secured bond.

Dunn-Jennings was accused of stabbing a 23-year-old worker multiple times with a box cutter during a dispute with a customer. The McDonald's worker suffered injuries to his neck, chest, and face.

He is being represented by Lisa Freedman from the Harlem Neighbor Defender Services. He is due back in court on Friday.

The attack happened just after midnight on March 9 at the McDonald's at E. 117th St. and 3rd Ave. in East Harlem.

The employee remained hospitalized. He was admitted in critical condition and put into a medically induced coma for nearly a day. He is now doing better but could face more surgeries and told the Post that he still doesn't have full use of his left hand.

BURGER KING MURDER

The stabbing happened around the corner from a Burger King where an employee was shot to death two months ago.

19-year-old cashier Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed on Jan. 9, 2022.

Authorities say that Winston Glynn entered the Burger King on 116th Street off Lexington Avenue and pistol-whipped the manager and one of two customers in the restaurant. He then demanded money.

Bayron-Nieves gave him $100 but he still shot her in the stomach before stealing the manager's phone and taking off.