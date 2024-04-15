Suspect accused of punching child held on $100K bail

Jean Carlos Zarzuela, the suspect arrested for punching a 9-year-old girl at Grand Central, has been arraigned and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Some have seen him around Grand Central Terminal while others haven’t; but it’s safe to say he’s been an ongoing public safety concern.

"My safety concerns is just making sure that I’m building to train nothing outside of that. It’s sad because it wasn’t this way a few years ago," a commuter shared.

The 30-year-old attacker reportedly sent the little girl to a local hospital both dizzy and in pain.

"All I remember was some girl was like he hit hit me. And like, oh, somebody getting hit and then 20 seconds later mad keys jingling. Mad cops coming. It’s good to know they caught him though," a barista who worked at the time of the attack said.

Police say the unprovoked attack followed multiple prior arrests, with one particularly similar.

He allegedly punched an elderly woman on April 4th, less than two weeks before.

Zarzuela was arraigned on charges including assault, reckless endangerment and harassment but freed without bail for that attack.

"A lot of times there is you know, homeless people that always wonder around here. Yes, they do cause a lot of trouble. They don’t frequently bother us but it never gets too dramatic, like how it happened over the weekend," a shoe shining business worker told FOX 5.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Zarzuela was arraigned on two counts of third-degree assault, endangerment of a child, attempted assault and harassment.