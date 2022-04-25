Football signed by Super Bowl LVI halftime stars is up for auction

article

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the biggest and most memorable moments from the big game. And if you want to get your hands on a piece of memorabilia from the NFL's marquee event, here's your chance.

An authentic leather Super Bowl LVI football with the official logo markings features the signatures of Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak.

RELATED: Re-watch the iconic Super Bowl halftime show

Photo of Super Bowl LVI football signed by Eminem, Dr Dre, Anderson Paak, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. (Credit: Heritage Auctions, HA.com)

According to Heritage Auctions, the pigskin is now on the auction block, and the current bid is $2,600.

Collectors seeking to get their hands on this piece of history have until mid-May to bid on the ball.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, who have a combined 44 Grammys, hit the stage in February at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for an iconic performance that many considered one of the best ever in halftime show history.

Photo of Super Bowl LVI football signed by Eminem, Dr Dre, Anderson Paak, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. (Credit: Heritage Auctions, HA.com)

Advertisement

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

